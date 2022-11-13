November 13, 2022

Several sachets of drug-like substances found at Pattaya nightclub during raid, say police

Pattaya police discovered several sachets of what they suspected were illicit drugs at the Dirty Pattaya nightclub during an early morning crackdown today, November 13th.

A team of Police Region Two and Pattaya police led by Pol. Lt. Col. Suriya Phothongnak inspected entertainment venues around Pattaya at 2.30 AM this morning to prevent all forms of violent incidents, ensure legal closing times were followed, and reassure tourists.






