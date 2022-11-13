Several sachets of drug-like substances found at Pattaya nightclub during raid, say police









Pattaya police discovered several sachets of what they suspected were illicit drugs at the Dirty Pattaya nightclub during an early morning crackdown today, November 13th.

A team of Police Region Two and Pattaya police led by Pol. Lt. Col. Suriya Phothongnak inspected entertainment venues around Pattaya at 2.30 AM this morning to prevent all forms of violent incidents, ensure legal closing times were followed, and reassure tourists.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





