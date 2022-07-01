July 1, 2022

Prayut orders crackdown on drug rings

3 hours ago TN
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha offering a televised address talking about the latest situation of COVID-19 pandemic in the country

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha offering a televised address talking about the latest situation of COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Prime Minister has ordered a crackdown on illegal drug operations, hoping to safeguard young people from illicit substances.

Speaking at an awarding ceremony for people and organizations with excellent contributions to anti-drug efforts, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha elaborated on the country’s anti-narcotics operations that aim to find a balance between suppression, prevention, and rehabilitation.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

