Prayut orders crackdown on drug rings
BANGKOK (NNT) – The Prime Minister has ordered a crackdown on illegal drug operations, hoping to safeguard young people from illicit substances.
Speaking at an awarding ceremony for people and organizations with excellent contributions to anti-drug efforts, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha elaborated on the country’s anti-narcotics operations that aim to find a balance between suppression, prevention, and rehabilitation.
