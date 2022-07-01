Bangkok Bank, TTB and SCB apps crash on payday









Siam Commercial Bank’s (SCB) mobile banking app became the next to crash today (Friday), following the Bangkok Bank and TMBThanachart Bank’s (TTB) mobile banking systems, which went down yesterday, on the day salaries are transferred to their customers’ accounts, prompting outrage among Thai Twitter users.

Many users were further frustrated when SCB’s mobile app also failed this morning, along with a message reading “Service is not available at the moment, please try again later”, top-trending Thai hashtag “SCB is down” on Twitter.

