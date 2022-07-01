July 1, 2022

Pattaya police step up overnight Beach Road patrols after multiple reports of thefts from Indian tourists

Street in Pattaya

Street in Pattaya. Image: Niedzwiadek.




Pattaya Police and tourist police have stepped up overnight patrols on Beach Road following recent reports of theft from Indian tourists in the Pattaya area.

Early this morning, July 1st, 2022, patrols of police were seen walking up and down Beach Road while officials from the Pattaya Police Department promised to continue to keep the patrols running.

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

