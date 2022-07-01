Pattaya police step up overnight Beach Road patrols after multiple reports of thefts from Indian tourists
Pattaya Police and tourist police have stepped up overnight patrols on Beach Road following recent reports of theft from Indian tourists in the Pattaya area.
Early this morning, July 1st, 2022, patrols of police were seen walking up and down Beach Road while officials from the Pattaya Police Department promised to continue to keep the patrols running.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News