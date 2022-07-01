Two British hotel executives in Trat wanted by Thai police after fire reportedly broke out at their hotel









Two British hotel executives and a Thai company director were wanted by Thai police after a fire reportedly broke out at their hotel in Koh Kut (Kood), Trat province, causing two tourists to be injured and significant property damage.

Police Lieutenant General Sompong Chingduang, Assistant Commissioner General of the Royal Thai Police, and his team arrived at Trat Provincial Police Station yesterday, June 30th, to follow up on the progress of the investigation of the fire at the Soneva Kiri Resort & Residences in Koh Kood.

