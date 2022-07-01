July 1, 2022

Two British hotel executives in Trat wanted by Thai police after fire reportedly broke out at their hotel

4 hours ago TN
Fishing boats in Koh Kut Island

Fishing boats in Koh Kut Island, Trat province. Photo: Josef Knecht.




Two British hotel executives and a Thai company director were wanted by Thai police after a fire reportedly broke out at their hotel in Koh Kut (Kood), Trat province, causing two tourists to be injured and significant property damage.

Police Lieutenant General Sompong Chingduang, Assistant Commissioner General of the Royal Thai Police, and his team arrived at Trat Provincial Police Station yesterday, June 30th, to follow up on the progress of the investigation of the fire at the Soneva Kiri Resort & Residences in Koh Kood.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Nop Meechukhun
TPNNational

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

More Stories

Hat Yai skyline

Elderly German dies in fall from Hat Yai apartment building

1 week ago TN
Anoru, Mueang Pattani District, Southern Thailand

Truck bomb explodes in Pattani, injures policemen

1 week ago TN
Wild elephants walking in Khao Yai National Park

Missing suspect in Khao Yai park land encroachment controversy surrenders

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Acrylic shields installed to prevent the spreading of coronavirus and to keep social distance between nurses and patients at the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration General Hospital, a public hospital in Thailand

Thai doctor says too early to drop guard against COVID

3 hours ago TN
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha offering a televised address talking about the latest situation of COVID-19 pandemic in the country

Prayut orders crackdown on drug rings

3 hours ago TN
Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), Bang Khae branch in Bangkok

Bangkok Bank, TTB and SCB apps crash on payday

3 hours ago TN
Street in Pattaya

Pattaya police step up overnight Beach Road patrols after multiple reports of thefts from Indian tourists

3 hours ago TN
Fishing boats in Koh Kut Island

Two British hotel executives in Trat wanted by Thai police after fire reportedly broke out at their hotel

4 hours ago TN