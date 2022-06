A fire broke out near Sampeng market on Ratchawong road leading to the Ratchawong boat pier in Bangkok’s Samphanthawong district. One person was reportedly killed, according to media reports.

Initial reports said a power transformer at a three-storey commercial building exploded at about 11.25am.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

