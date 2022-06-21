Fire Guts 40 Houses in Bangkok’s Bon Kai Community









BANGKOK, June 21 (TNA) – Forty houses were damaged when fire erupted in the Bon Kai community on Rama IV Road. Firefighters already put the blazes under control.

Dwellers carrying belongings were rushing out while firefighters were dashing into the packed community on Soi Pluk Jit off Rama IV Road. The narrow alleys of the community blocked fire engines from reaching some corners. More than 10 fire engines were deployed at the scene.

