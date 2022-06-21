June 21, 2022

Fire Guts 40 Houses in Bangkok’s Bon Kai Community

5 hours ago TN
Fire during the 2010 political unrest.

Fire in Bangkok. Photo: Facebook.




BANGKOK, June 21 (TNA) – Forty houses were damaged when fire erupted in the Bon Kai community on Rama IV Road. Firefighters already put the blazes under control.

Dwellers carrying belongings were rushing out while firefighters were dashing into the packed community on Soi Pluk Jit off Rama IV Road. The narrow alleys of the community blocked fire engines from reaching some corners. More than 10 fire engines were deployed at the scene.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and Ripple cryptocurrency coins

Suspect claims he robbed gold shop to cover losses from crypto investments

1 day ago TN
Bangkok back street, street, spoi

More than 6,000 packs of foreign cigarettes confiscated from foreign national in Bangkok

2 days ago TN
Thai police at Ratchadamnoen PAD Protest

Anti-government protests continue in Bangkok

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Anoru, Mueang Pattani District, Southern Thailand

Truck bomb explodes in Pattani, injures policemen

3 hours ago TN
Cats on a street in Bangkok

Cats Can Transmit COVID to Humans: Thai Researchers

4 hours ago TN
Wild elephants walking in Khao Yai National Park

Missing suspect in Khao Yai park land encroachment controversy surrenders

4 hours ago TN
Government Complex in Chaeng Watthana, Bangkok

Thailand Hosting This Year’s Global Summit of Women

4 hours ago TN
Fire during the 2010 political unrest.

Fire Guts 40 Houses in Bangkok’s Bon Kai Community

5 hours ago TN