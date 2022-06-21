Thailand Hosting This Year’s Global Summit of Women









BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s high-profile 2022 Global Summit of Women, scheduled for June 23–25 in Bangkok, will welcome over 1,000 participants from more than 60 countries.

Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), led by Senior Vice President Nichapa Yoswee, made the announcement alongside Irene Natividad, president of the Global Summit of Women, Thailand Host Committee Chair Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul and Siripakorn Chiosamut, deputy governor for marketing communications and marketing director at the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

The summit will be Thailand’s first large-scale, in-person global convention after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. It is also seen as a timely opportunity for the kingdom to present itself as a world destination for international events, having gradually relaxed incoming travel and event restrictions over the past three months.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter : Paul Rujopakarn

