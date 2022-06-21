Missing suspect in Khao Yai park land encroachment controversy surrenders









The mayor of the Prachin Buri Provincial Administrative Organization (PAO), Sunthorn Vilawan, who is wanted by public prosecutors for alleged land encroachment in Khao Yai National Park, surrendered to police in Thailand’s eastern province of Rayong this morning (Tuesday).

Prayut Petchkun, deputy spokesman for the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG), said that the suspect, who is the father of Deputy Education Minister Kanokwan Vilawan, was being escorted to the OAG’s 2nd regional corruption suppression office and will then be taken to the Second Region Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases to face charges of allegedly abetting officials in abusing their authority in connection with the land encroachment case.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

