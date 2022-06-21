June 21, 2022

Cats Can Transmit COVID to Humans: Thai Researchers

4 hours ago TN
Cats on a street in Bangkok

Cats on a street in Bangkok near Khao San Road. Photo: Vmenkov.




BANGKOK, June 21 (TNA) – A team of researchers at Prince of Songkla University has discovered that cats can transmit COVID-19 to humans.

Assoc Prof Dr Saranyu Chusri, assistant dean supervising Songklanagarind Hospital, told a press conference that Thailand might be the first country that confirmed COVID-19 transmission from a cat to people.

According to the assistant dean, the university had its research on the cat-to-human COVID-19 transmission published in the Emerging Infectious Diseases magazine of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the United States on June 6.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

favicon tn b

TN

