Cats Can Transmit COVID to Humans: Thai Researchers
BANGKOK, June 21 (TNA) – A team of researchers at Prince of Songkla University has discovered that cats can transmit COVID-19 to humans.
Assoc Prof Dr Saranyu Chusri, assistant dean supervising Songklanagarind Hospital, told a press conference that Thailand might be the first country that confirmed COVID-19 transmission from a cat to people.
According to the assistant dean, the university had its research on the cat-to-human COVID-19 transmission published in the Emerging Infectious Diseases magazine of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the United States on June 6.
