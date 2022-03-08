March 8, 2022

Thailand is transitioning to an endemic, so what happens now if you catch COVID?

COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Diagnostic

COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Diagnostic. Photo: dronepicr / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




With COVID-19 now spreading at a rate of more than 20,000 officially confirmed new infections per day, everyone is at risk of catching the disease. So, many people will be wondering what happens if they do get infected.

Thai PBS World interviewed a sample of COVID-19 patients to see how they are coping at a time when the government is gearing up to treat the disease as endemic.

When you test positive…

Hotel worker Mekin said an ATK test showed he was positive on the morning of March 3. Authorities had launched the so-called Outpatient Self Isolation scheme just two days earlier, but its implementation was still patchy and confusing.

“I turned up at the hospital where I’ve been eligible for free medical services under social security scheme only to be turned away,” recounted Mekin, who spoke on condition his surname was withheld.

“Staff just told me to book the RT/PCR test via the QueQ app. I was not even advised about my rights to social security.”

