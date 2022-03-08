March 8, 2022

Thailand, Malaysia to Open No-Quarantine Travel Lane

27 mins ago TN
AirAsia X Airbus A330-300 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport

AirAsia X Airbus A330-300 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Malaysia. Photo: Kentaro IEMOTO / flickr.




BANGKOK, March 8 (TNA) – Thailand and Malaysia plan to open their “Vaccinated Travel Lane” to facilitate travelers between both countries mid this month.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said organizations concerned were positively discussing the mutual quarantine-free travel channel for travelers fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

For air travel, specified airlines from both countries could initially operate up to six flights a day between Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok and up to four flights a day between Kuala Lumpur and Phuket, he said.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

