Thailand, Malaysia to Open No-Quarantine Travel Lane









BANGKOK, March 8 (TNA) – Thailand and Malaysia plan to open their “Vaccinated Travel Lane” to facilitate travelers between both countries mid this month.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said organizations concerned were positively discussing the mutual quarantine-free travel channel for travelers fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

For air travel, specified airlines from both countries could initially operate up to six flights a day between Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok and up to four flights a day between Kuala Lumpur and Phuket, he said.

