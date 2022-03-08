March 8, 2022

Government to Offer Aid and Visa Services to Russian and Ukrainian Tourists

16 mins ago TN
Boeing B767 Nordwind Airlines

Nordwind Airlines Boeing B767 at Moscow Sheremetyevo airport. Photo: David (Aeroprints.com) / flickr.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The government has announced that it will waive application fees for nearly 7,000 Russian and Ukrainian tourists in Thailand who wish to renew their visas. It will also consider steps to provide humanitarian assistance to individuals affected by international flight cancellations.

Yuthasak Supasorn, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said the decision was made in response to a request by the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) for authorities to assess the impact of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. The CCSA also asked for solutions to be proposed to assist stranded tourists, as around 7,000 travelers from Russia and Ukraine visited the four tourist destinations of Phuket, Koh Samui, Pattaya and Krabi.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

