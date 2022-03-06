Hotels in Phuket and Krabi stop accepting credit cards from Russian tourists

ATM machines within the premises of the Phuket International Airport. Photo: CEphoto / Uwe Aranas.









Hotels and resorts in Thailand’s provinces of Phuket and Krabi have stopped accepting credit cards from Russian tourists, after many of them find themselves unable to pay credit card bills following the exclusion of seven of Russia’s major banks from the SWIFT financial global messaging system.

A senior executive of the Melia Hotel said that several hotels on Phuket have been trying to consult with the Bank of Thailand about this problem and ways to accept payments from their Russian clients.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

