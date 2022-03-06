March 6, 2022

Hotels in Phuket and Krabi stop accepting credit cards from Russian tourists

18 mins ago TN
ATM machines at Phuket Airport

ATM machines within the premises of the Phuket International Airport. Photo: CEphoto / Uwe Aranas.




Hotels and resorts in Thailand’s provinces of Phuket and Krabi have stopped accepting credit cards from Russian tourists, after many of them find themselves unable to pay credit card bills following the exclusion of seven of Russia’s major banks from the SWIFT financial global messaging system.

A senior executive of the Melia Hotel said that several hotels on Phuket have been trying to consult with the Bank of Thailand about this problem and ways to accept payments from their Russian clients.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Stories

American Express credit cards

Visa and Mastercard suspend operations in Russia due to Ukraine invasion

20 mins ago TN
Baan Sathon Mansion, the former Russian Embassy building located in Sathon District, Bangkok

Russian embassy in Bangkok urges Thais not to join fight

37 mins ago TN
Flooded street in Thailand

Government Instructs Authorities to Prepare for Volatile Weather

46 mins ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

City Pillar Shrine (Phra Pradaeng) in Samut Prakan Province

Police hunting culprits of Samut Prakan shooting spree

3 mins ago TN
ATM machines at Phuket Airport

Hotels in Phuket and Krabi stop accepting credit cards from Russian tourists

18 mins ago TN
American Express credit cards

Visa and Mastercard suspend operations in Russia due to Ukraine invasion

20 mins ago TN
Baan Sathon Mansion, the former Russian Embassy building located in Sathon District, Bangkok

Russian embassy in Bangkok urges Thais not to join fight

37 mins ago TN
Flooded street in Thailand

Government Instructs Authorities to Prepare for Volatile Weather

46 mins ago TN