Russian tourist beaten to death in Pattaya









A 39-year-old Russian man died after being beaten at a hotel on Pattaya beach of Chon Buri province late Friday night, police said.

The Russian national, whose name was withheld, was found unconscious in front of a room on the second floor of Lido Grand hotel in south Pattaya of Bang Lamung district when police rushed to the hotel, said Pol Lt Temtrong Rodsiri, a duty officer at Pattaya police station, who was alerted around 9.30pm on Friday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

