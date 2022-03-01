March 1, 2022

Russian tourist beaten to death in Pattaya

Nakluea in Banglamung District, Chonburi

Nakluea in Banglamung District, Chonburi. Photo: baloun. CC BY-SA 3.0.




A 39-year-old Russian man died after being beaten at a hotel on Pattaya beach of Chon Buri province late Friday night, police said.

The Russian national, whose name was withheld, was found unconscious in front of a room on the second floor of Lido Grand hotel in south Pattaya of Bang Lamung district when police rushed to the hotel, said Pol Lt Temtrong Rodsiri, a duty officer at Pattaya police station, who was alerted around 9.30pm on Friday.

