Russian & Ukrainian tourists in Thailand beginning to face financial transaction and travel problems









Russian and Ukrainian tourists in Surat Thani, Phuket, Pattaya, and other tourist destinations are starting to face financial transaction and travel problems following a ban of selected major Russian national banks yesterday, February 28th.

The Russia-Ukraine war has now affected the economic system and the tourism business in multiple Thai areas focused on tourism, including Samui, after Western nations and their allies, including the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Australia, Canada, and Japan have expanded sanctions against Russia, resulting in the ban of many international financial transactions.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Nop Meechukhun

The Pattaya News

