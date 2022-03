Covid-19 daily caseloads could top 100,000 by the Songkran festival in the the middle of next month in the worst-case scenario, according to the Department of Disease Control (DDC).

Whether the level of infections will drop or intensify in the weeks ahead depends on how strictly Covid-19 precautions are adopted, said the DDC.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Apinya Wipatayotin

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts