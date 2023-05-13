Thai Airways Earnings Surge in Q1









BANGKOK, May 12 (TNA) – Thai Airways International Plc (THAI) reported the total operating revenue of more than 41 billion baht in the first quarter of 2023, up 271 per cent year-on-year.

THAI Chief Executive Officer Chai Eamsiri said THAI and its subsidiaries reported 41.5 billion baht in total revenue, up from 11.18 billion baht in the same period last year.

In the first three months, the company’s net income rose to 12.5 billion baht, rebounding from a net loss of 3.5 billion baht last year.

