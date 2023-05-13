Thai Airways Earnings Surge in Q1

TN May 13, 2023 0
Thai Airways Boeing 777-2D7 landing at Hong Kong airport

Thai Airways Boeing 777-2D7 on final approach at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Aero Icarus.




BANGKOK, May 12 (TNA) – Thai Airways International Plc (THAI) reported the total operating revenue of more than 41 billion baht in the first quarter of 2023, up 271 per cent year-on-year.

Thai Airways Declares Over B10bn Baht in Profit in 2022

THAI Chief Executive Officer Chai Eamsiri said THAI and its subsidiaries reported 41.5 billion baht in total revenue, up from 11.18 billion baht in the same period last year.

In the first three months, the company’s net income rose to 12.5 billion baht, rebounding from a net loss of 3.5 billion baht last year.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



