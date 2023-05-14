Missing Thai Teen Girl, Last Seen with Murdered British Boy, Found Deceased in Lampang









A missing teen female who was last seen accompanying a murdered British/Thai boy to meet with an older Thai man was found deceased and buried in a forest in Lampang, Northern Thailand.

16-Year-Old British Boy Found Dead in a Forest in Lampang, Thai Girlfriend Missing

The young woman’s body was found buried in the grove and her relatives confirmed she was the missing teen, identified due to her age only by her Thai nickname of Ping Pong, 16.

By Adam Judd

The Phuket Express

