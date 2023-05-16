16-Year-Old British Boy Found Dead in a Forest in Lampang, Thai Girlfriend Missing
A British teenager has been found dead with head wounds in a forest in Lampang province, northern Thailand. His girlfriend who went for a motorbike ride with him also went missing.
The deceased teenager, Ben, 16, was found in a grove in the Ban Than district with injuries resembling blunt force, local police reported on Sunday morning, May 7th.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News
