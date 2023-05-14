Pattaya Police Nab Multiple Drug Suspects









Pattaya Police apprehended three major alleged drug dealers yesterday and confiscated a huge stash of illicit drugs and assets valued at over two million baht.

Troops clash with armed drug traffickers in Chiang Mai, seize 200,000 meth pills

The first two suspects were identified by police as Mr. Pattaradon Ruchitanai, 35, and Mr. Narongwat Saengkham, 28. Both were Thai nationals.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





