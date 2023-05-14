Pattaya Police Nab Multiple Drug Suspects

May 14, 2023
Pattaya Police pickup

Pattaya Police pickup. Photo: Pattaya Police / Facebook.




Pattaya Police apprehended three major alleged drug dealers yesterday and confiscated a huge stash of illicit drugs and assets valued at over two million baht.

Troops clash with armed drug traffickers in Chiang Mai, seize 200,000 meth pills

The first two suspects were identified by police as Mr. Pattaradon Ruchitanai, 35, and Mr. Narongwat Saengkham, 28. Both were Thai nationals.

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

