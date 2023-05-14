Pattaya Police Nab Multiple Drug Suspects
Pattaya Police apprehended three major alleged drug dealers yesterday and confiscated a huge stash of illicit drugs and assets valued at over two million baht.
Troops clash with armed drug traffickers in Chiang Mai, seize 200,000 meth pills
The first two suspects were identified by police as Mr. Pattaradon Ruchitanai, 35, and Mr. Narongwat Saengkham, 28. Both were Thai nationals.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.