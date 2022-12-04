Troops clash with armed drug traffickers in Chiang Mai, seize 200,000 meth pills









Thai army troops seized 200,000 methamphetamine tablets today (Sunday), following a brief gun battle in Mae Ai district of the northern province of Chiang Mai, near the Thai-Myanmar border.

Troops from the Pha Muang task force were on a routine patrol along a jungle trail when they stumbled upon a group of about five armed men. Some of them were carrying heavy backpacks thought to contain illegal narcotics.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





