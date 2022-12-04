December 4, 2022

Troops clash with armed drug traffickers in Chiang Mai, seize 200,000 meth pills

5 hours ago TN
Mountains in Chang Mai

Mountains in Chang Mai, northern Thailand. Photo: Paul Brockmeyer.




Thai army troops seized 200,000 methamphetamine tablets today (Sunday), following a brief gun battle in Mae Ai district of the northern province of Chiang Mai, near the Thai-Myanmar border.

Troops from the Pha Muang task force were on a routine patrol along a jungle trail when they stumbled upon a group of about five armed men. Some of them were carrying heavy backpacks thought to contain illegal narcotics.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



