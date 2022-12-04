Burglars steal property worth 3 million baht from Danish man and his Thai wife’s 3 houses in Koh Samui

Resort development and villa construction in the hills south of Maenam on Koh Samui. Photo: A3diet.









A Danish man was shocked after finding out that his three houses he owns with his Thai wife on Koh Samui were burgled, with property worth more than three million baht in total missing.

The victim, Mr. A. B. M., 43, and his unnamed Thai wife revealed their plight to local media that their three houses located in the Maenam subdistrict of Koh Samui district, Surat Thani province, were completely emptied and destroyed by burglars while they were traveling aboard five months ago.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





