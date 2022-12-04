December 4, 2022

Burglars steal property worth 3 million baht from Danish man and his Thai wife’s 3 houses in Koh Samui

5 hours ago TN
Resort development and villa construction in the hills south of Maenam on Koh Samui

Resort development and villa construction in the hills south of Maenam on Koh Samui. Photo: A3diet.




A Danish man was shocked after finding out that his three houses he owns with his Thai wife on Koh Samui were burgled, with property worth more than three million baht in total missing.

The victim, Mr. A. B. M., 43, and his unnamed Thai wife revealed their plight to local media that their three houses located in the Maenam subdistrict of Koh Samui district, Surat Thani province, were completely emptied and destroyed by burglars while they were traveling aboard five months ago.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Thailand Freight train

Bomb causes freight train to derail in Songkhla province

19 hours ago TN
Young soldiers in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya

Probe ordered after 17 defence students hospitalised after harsh training in Narathiwat

2 days ago TN
House Fire

Fire destroys railway homes in Hat Yai

5 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Bangkok Airways Airbus A319 at Chiang Mai International Airport

American passenger rescued after falling unconscious at Chiang Mai Airport

5 hours ago TN
Mountains in Chang Mai

Troops clash with armed drug traffickers in Chiang Mai, seize 200,000 meth pills

5 hours ago TN
Resort development and villa construction in the hills south of Maenam on Koh Samui

Burglars steal property worth 3 million baht from Danish man and his Thai wife’s 3 houses in Koh Samui

5 hours ago TN
View of Pattaya in Chonburi province, Thailand

25 tonnes of meat soaked in formalin seized from Chonburi illegal meat processing plant

9 hours ago TN
Pattaya Police pickup

Russian man wanted for murder in his country arrested in Pattaya

9 hours ago TN