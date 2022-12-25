December 4, 2022

25 tonnes of meat soaked in formalin seized from Chonburi illegal meat processing plant

14 mins ago TN
View of Pattaya in Chonburi province, Thailand

View of Pattaya in Chonburi province, Thailand. Photo: Pxfuel.




Thai Livestock Development Department officials confiscated 25 tonnes of pig and cow offal and other meat soaked in formalin from an illegal meat processing plant in the Sri Racha district yesterday, December 3rd.

The meat, potentially worth about five million baht, was discovered inside refrigerated containers and cooler tanks, according to Somchuan Ratanamungklanon, the department’s director-general. The seized products were intended for more than 60 bar-b-que shops around Chonburi.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



