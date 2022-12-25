25 tonnes of meat soaked in formalin seized from Chonburi illegal meat processing plant









Thai Livestock Development Department officials confiscated 25 tonnes of pig and cow offal and other meat soaked in formalin from an illegal meat processing plant in the Sri Racha district yesterday, December 3rd.

The meat, potentially worth about five million baht, was discovered inside refrigerated containers and cooler tanks, according to Somchuan Ratanamungklanon, the department’s director-general. The seized products were intended for more than 60 bar-b-que shops around Chonburi.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





