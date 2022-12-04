December 4, 2022

Russian man wanted for murder in his country arrested in Pattaya

21 mins ago
A Russian man, wanted in his country in a murder case, has been arrested by immigration police at the request of the Russian embassy in Thailand, Immigration Police Bureau deputy commissioner Pol Maj Gen Panthana Nuchanart revealed on Sunday.

Pol Maj Gen Panthana said the Russian embassy earlier sent a request to the Foreign Ministry, seeking help from Thai police to arrest the 51-year-old Russian, identified by police as Igor Guzhin, and extradite him to Russia.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST



