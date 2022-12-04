Over 80% of people in Bangkok satisfied with new governor’s performance









More than 80% of people living in Bangkok are satisfied with the performance of Governor Chadchart Sittipunt in the six months since he took office, according to a National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) poll.

7.93% of the respondents said they are not satisfied at all with his performance, because he has failed to fulfil his promises and has been unable to solve the city’s chronic problems, such as flooding and traffic congestion.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

