Filipino man arrested in Phuket for 252 days of overstay
A 55-year-old Filipino man was arrested in Kathu for 252 days of overstaying his legal visa conditions.
The Phuket Immigration office told the Phuket Express that yesterday (December 2nd) a team of Phuket Immigration officers arrested Mr. Lito Lopez, 55, a Filipino national at a room in Soi Kathu Waterfall in Kathu.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.