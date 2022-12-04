December 4, 2022

Filipino man arrested in Phuket for 252 days of overstay

7 mins ago TN
People walking on the street in Kathu, Phuket

People walking on the street in Kathu, Phuket. Photo: Vesselin Kolev / flickr. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.




A 55-year-old Filipino man was arrested in Kathu for 252 days of overstaying his legal visa conditions.

The Phuket Immigration office told the Phuket Express that yesterday (December 2nd) a team of Phuket Immigration officers arrested Mr. Lito Lopez, 55, a Filipino national at a room in Soi Kathu Waterfall in Kathu.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Patong Hill in Phuket

Phuket company allegedly connected to Chinese ‘mafia’ boss Tuhao charged for having snakes illegally

1 day ago TN
Choeng Thale in Thalang District, Phuket

Phuket officers inspect businesses reportedly related to alleged Chinese ‘mafia’ boss ‘Tuhao’

2 days ago TN
Flooded street in Thailand

Phuket warns of flash floods over the next week

3 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Sunrise in Bangkok

Over 80% of people in Bangkok satisfied with new governor’s performance

3 mins ago TN
People walking on the street in Kathu, Phuket

Filipino man arrested in Phuket for 252 days of overstay

7 mins ago TN
Thailand Freight train

Bomb causes freight train to derail in Songkhla province

21 mins ago TN
Pattaya Walking Street

Pattaya police investigate late-night group street fight outside Walking Street gogo, one person stabbed

25 mins ago TN
Neon lights in Pattaya

Two Pattaya pubs face closure after raids

31 mins ago TN