Bomb causes freight train to derail in Songkhla province









Songkhla authorities have tightened up safety measures after a bomb planted on the railway caused a freight train derailment in the Sadao district on Saturday, December 3rd. No injuries were reported.

The cargo train No.707 operating between Hat Yai and Padang Besar derailed while it was approaching the Khlong Ngae railway station shortly after noon, following what Thai media reported as a loud bang similar to a bomb blast coming from the track.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

TPNNational

