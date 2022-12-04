December 4, 2022

Pattaya police investigate late-night group street fight outside Walking Street gogo, one person stabbed

Pattaya Walking Street

Pattaya Walking Street. Photo by Roman Lashkin / flickr.




Female go-go staffers on Pattaya Walking Street reportedly broke into a streetfight this morning after a verbal altercation that escalated to a physical conflict and spread to a wider group of people and bystanders, including boyfriends of those present and security guards.

One unidentified person was stabbed and injured during the incident and the suspect in the stabbing has since turned himself into Pattaya police claiming self-defense.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Pattaya News



