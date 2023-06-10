EC dismisses media shareholding complaints against Pita Limjaroenrat

TN June 10, 2023 0
Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat.

Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat. Photo: Tvcccp.




Thailand’s Election Commission (EC) has resolved unanimously to dismiss three complaints filed against Move Forward party leader Pita Limjaroenrat, accusing him of holding 42,000 shares in iTV, a media company.

The share saga that threatens to end Thai hopes for a liberal prime minister

In rejecting the three complaints, one of them initiated by serial petitioner and political activist Ruangkrai Leekitwattana, the EC explained that the complaints were lodged beyond the time limits and, as such, could not be accepted for consideration.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



