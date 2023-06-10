EC dismisses media shareholding complaints against Pita Limjaroenrat









Thailand’s Election Commission (EC) has resolved unanimously to dismiss three complaints filed against Move Forward party leader Pita Limjaroenrat, accusing him of holding 42,000 shares in iTV, a media company.

In rejecting the three complaints, one of them initiated by serial petitioner and political activist Ruangkrai Leekitwattana, the EC explained that the complaints were lodged beyond the time limits and, as such, could not be accepted for consideration.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

