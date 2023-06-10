Thai Meteorological Department Warns of Heavy Rain and Strong Waves









The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has warned of heavy rain across Thailand with strong wind and waves and possible flash floods.

Foreigner on canoe rescued after battling with waves in Thalang

The TMD announced on Friday (June 9th) that rain is continuing across Thailand with heavy rain in some areas, especially in the East and the South and on the West coast. People should be aware of the possibility of flash floods especially near mountains and river basin areas.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





