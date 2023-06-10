Laotian man arrested in Khon Kaen after robbing gold in his country

TN June 10, 2023 0
Street in Khon Kaen, Isan

A street in Khon Kaen, northeastern Thailand. Photo: Narupon Oat.




KHON KAEN: A Lao man who made off with gold worth about 1.8 million baht from his country was arrested at a luxury condominium in Muang district on Friday evening.

Pattaya Police Arrest Laotian Woman with Three Years of Overstay During Nightclub Raid

Thao Sirasorn, 27, was caught in the condominium’s parking lot at around 6.30pm.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chakrapan Natanri
BANGKOK POST



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Mun Bon Dam reservoir in Khok Krachai subdistrict in Khon Buri District, Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat)

Khorat Geopark Certified as UNESCO Global Geopark

TN June 10, 2023 0
Thai male students of Level 2 (lower secondary education) at school

Student fatally stabbed in classroom in Sisaket

TN May 30, 2023 0
SIM Card

Illegal SIM card store linked to call centre gangs busted in Nong Khai

TN May 27, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat.

EC dismisses media shareholding complaints against Pita Limjaroenrat

TN June 10, 2023 0
Tropical thunderstorm approaching, near Koh Samui Island, Surat Thani

Thai Meteorological Department Warns of Heavy Rain and Strong Waves

TN June 10, 2023 0
Street in Khon Kaen, Isan

Laotian man arrested in Khon Kaen after robbing gold in his country

TN June 10, 2023 0
Police Patrol in Pattaya.

Crackdown on Cambodian Beggars in Pattaya Continues

TN June 10, 2023 0
Aerial view of Mirissa and the coast of Sri Lanka

Sick Thai Elephant to Return Home from Sri Lanka on July 2

TN June 10, 2023 0