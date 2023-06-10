Laotian man arrested in Khon Kaen after robbing gold in his country









KHON KAEN: A Lao man who made off with gold worth about 1.8 million baht from his country was arrested at a luxury condominium in Muang district on Friday evening.

Pattaya Police Arrest Laotian Woman with Three Years of Overstay During Nightclub Raid

Thao Sirasorn, 27, was caught in the condominium’s parking lot at around 6.30pm.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chakrapan Natanri

BANGKOK POST

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





