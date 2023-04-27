Pattaya Police Arrest Laotian Woman with Three Years of Overstay During Nightclub Raid

TN April 27, 2023 0
Night life in Pattaya, a beer bar near Walking Street

Night life in Pattaya, a club near Walking Street. Photo: Jason D' Great / flickr.




During what law enforcement called a regular nightclub inspection last night, Pattaya Police arrested a Laotian woman who had overstayed her visa by three years.

Five Chinese Nationals Arrested in Pattaya for Illegally Working and Overstay

They found 160 patrons in the club both Thais and foreigners alike. The authorities separated the pub goers into two groups consisting of 80 Chinese, 9 Koreans, 1 Laotian, and 72 Thais.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

A jet ski in Pattaya Beach

Jet skis collide in Pattaya, two killed, including a 7-year-old boy

TN April 25, 2023 0
Coral reef in Thailand

Thai Navy Releases Artificial Reefs in Sattahip to Help Protect Marine Wildlife

TN April 24, 2023 0
Songkran (Thai New Year) celebrations in Pattaya

Thai man in Coma After Being Allegedly Attacked by Turkish Man on Walking Street During Pattaya Songkran

TN April 22, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Bangkok Don Mueang) International Airport Terminal 2

Woman Arrested for Stealing From Foreign Tourists at Don Mueang Airport

TN April 27, 2023 0
Thai Prisoner Police Truck with a bus license plate

Second Uyghur dies in Bangkok detention center, says rights group

TN April 27, 2023 0
Parked Police Pickup

Additional charges to be filed against poisoning suspect

TN April 27, 2023 0
Phuket Nightlife

Four People Injured and Four Vehicles Damaged in Patong Crash Following Massage Shop Conflict

TN April 27, 2023 0
Royal Thai Police Isuzu D-Max Pickup at Chachoengsao Provincial Police Station

Survivor of Alleged Cyanide Poisoning Attempt Gives Statement to Police

TN April 27, 2023 0