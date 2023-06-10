Crackdown on Cambodian Beggars in Pattaya Continues

TN June 10, 2023 0
Police Patrol in Pattaya.

Police Patrol in Pattaya. Photo: Pattaya Tourist Police / Facebook.




Pattaya Officials have continued to crackdown on Cambodian beggars who have said that they get 1,000 baht per day.

Pattaya police launch crackdown on Cambodian beggar involving minors

A team of the Pattaya City Police led by Police Chief Colonel Thanapong Poethi and Colonel Pattanapong Sripinproa from the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division raided a rental room in Nongprue with an arrest warrant this morning at 7:00 AM, June 10th, 2023.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Pattaya News



