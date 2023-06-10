Crackdown on Cambodian Beggars in Pattaya Continues
Pattaya Officials have continued to crackdown on Cambodian beggars who have said that they get 1,000 baht per day.
Pattaya police launch crackdown on Cambodian beggar involving minors
A team of the Pattaya City Police led by Police Chief Colonel Thanapong Poethi and Colonel Pattanapong Sripinproa from the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division raided a rental room in Nongprue with an arrest warrant this morning at 7:00 AM, June 10th, 2023.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Pattaya News
