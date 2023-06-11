Two Young Russian Nationals Die in Car Wreck After Car Accident in Pattaya

June 11, 2023
Pattaya City Billboard Sign at Bali Hai Pier, South Pattaya

Pattaya City Billboard Sign at Bali Hai Pier, South Pattaya. Photo: Ilya Plekhanov. CC BY-SA 3.0.




Two Russian tourists, one was an 18-year-old female, were found deceased in a car wreck following a tragic early morning car accident in Pattaya.

The accident took place on Sukhumvit Road, inbound towards Sattahip district, adjacent to Soi Sukhumvit Pattaya 87 within the Nongprue sub-district of Banglamung district, Chonburi province. Upon receiving the report, Pattaya Police and Sawang Boriboon rescuers rushed to the scene at 05:00 AM today, June 11th.

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



