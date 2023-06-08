Foreign suspect Arrested After a Russian Man Was Shot in His Car in Phuket
A foreign suspect was arrested at Phuket International Airport after a Russian businessman was injured after being shot while he was in a car in Cherng Talay at a local cafe.
Foreign Man Shot in a Car in Phuket, Suspect Flees
The Phuket Immigration Office told the Phuket Express on Thursday morning (June 8th) that the prime suspect has been arrested at a ticket counter at the international terminal in the Phuket International Airport. The foreign suspect was identified as Mr. Artur Legay, 49, a Kazakhstani national.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
