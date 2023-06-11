Soft opening of Suvarnabhumi’s SAT-1 terminal in September

Suvarnabhumi Airport, view from passenger gateway to terminal 2

Suvarnabhumi Airport, view from passenger gateway to terminal 2. Photo: Wolf-Dieter.




A new satellite terminal at Suvarnabhumi airport, dubbed SAT-1, will be launched in a soft opening in September in a step toward major improvements in air passenger services, Airports of Thailand (AoT) director Kirati Kitmanawat said on Sunday.

Suvarnabhumi Expansion to Proceed as Planned

SAT-1, with a floor space of 216,000 square metres, will have 28 aircraft parking bays. It will be equipped with the latest technology to make the boarding process more efficient to cope with the airport’s expansion plans.

