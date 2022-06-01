Suvarnabhumi Expansion to Proceed as Planned
BANGKOK (NNT) – Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) has announced plans to continue its expansion of Suvarnabhumi Airport. The move comes amid an improving global pandemic situation, which is allowing more freedom of travel for tourists.
Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob projected that the international airport will see increasing activity after the situation in Ukraine eases and China relaxes its travel restrictions. Development of existing terminals in the eastern wing and expansions to the northern wing are therefore needed to better facilitate incoming visitors in the near future.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Na-ark Rojanasuvan,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand
