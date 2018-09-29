Suvarnabhumi airport terminal, Bangkok
Bangkok

AOT asked to reconsider Suvarnabhumi Airport expansion plan

By TN / September 29, 2018

BANGKOK, 29th September 2018 (NNT) – The Council of Engineers of Thailand has called on the Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) to rethink its Suvarnabhumi Airport expansion plan.

According to Kamol Takabut, the president of the Council of Engineers, the AOT’s 2014 Master Plan concerning the expansion of Suvarnabhumi International Airport is not compatible with the structure of the airport nor its location. If pushed through, the expansion project could cause technical problems in terms of land and air transportation and would lower the airport’s capacity which today stands at 30 million passengers a year.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close