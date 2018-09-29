AOT asked to reconsider Suvarnabhumi Airport expansion plan





BANGKOK, 29th September 2018 (NNT) – The Council of Engineers of Thailand has called on the Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) to rethink its Suvarnabhumi Airport expansion plan.

According to Kamol Takabut, the president of the Council of Engineers, the AOT’s 2014 Master Plan concerning the expansion of Suvarnabhumi International Airport is not compatible with the structure of the airport nor its location. If pushed through, the expansion project could cause technical problems in terms of land and air transportation and would lower the airport’s capacity which today stands at 30 million passengers a year.

