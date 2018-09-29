Owner of LA’s Staples Center set to build two massive entertainment venues in Bangkok





One of the world’s biggest sports and entertainment companies, Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG), has partnered up with Thai mall operator The Mall Group to invest THB10 billion (about US$308 million) into the construction of two major entertainment venues in Bangkok.

AEG, the US developer of the Staples Center in Los Angeles, PlayStation Theater in New York and The O2 in London, among many other iconic venus, announced their strategic partnership with The Mall Group, owners of Siam Paragon and The Em-district, yesterday.

By Coconuts Bangkok

