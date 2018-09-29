The Mall Bangkapi
Bangkok

Owner of LA’s Staples Center set to build two massive entertainment venues in Bangkok

By TN / September 29, 2018

One of the world’s biggest sports and entertainment companies, Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG), has partnered up with Thai mall operator The Mall Group to invest THB10 billion (about US$308 million) into the construction of two major entertainment venues in Bangkok.

AEG, the US developer of the Staples Center in Los Angeles, PlayStation Theater in New York and The O2 in London, among many other iconic venus, announced their strategic partnership with The Mall Group, owners of Siam Paragon and The Em-district, yesterday.

Full story: coconuts.co

By Coconuts Bangkok

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close