Australian tourist shoots self at shooting range in Phuket

An Australian tourist was seriously injured when he shot himself in his head with a handgun at a shooting range in Phuket province on Friday afternoon.
The 25-year-old C. J. A. went to the shooting range in Thalang district on Thursday to practice shooting. He went there again the following day, this time shirtless, to practice with a .45 calibre automatic pistol.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
