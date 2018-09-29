Australian tourist shoots self at shooting range in Phuket





An Australian tourist was seriously injured when he shot himself in his head with a handgun at a shooting range in Phuket province on Friday afternoon.

The 25-year-old C. J. A. went to the shooting range in Thalang district on Thursday to practice shooting. He went there again the following day, this time shirtless, to practice with a .45 calibre automatic pistol.

By Thai PBS World

