A firefighter at the Port of Laem Chabang in Pattaya, Thailand
Phuket

Fire damages exhibition zone of Central Phuket Floresta mall

By TN / September 29, 2018

Fire damaged an exhibition zone under construction at the Central Phuket Floresta shopping mall on Saturday morning.

Police said the fire started at 10.15am and firefighters took about half-an-hour to control the blaze.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close