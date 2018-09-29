Fire damages exhibition zone of Central Phuket Floresta mall

Fire damaged an exhibition zone under construction at the Central Phuket Floresta shopping mall on Saturday morning.
Police said the fire started at 10.15am and firefighters took about half-an-hour to control the blaze.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.