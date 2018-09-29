Chiang Rai hit by 3.4-magnitude quake

A mild 3.4-magnitude earthquake occurred in Chiang Rai’s Phan district on Saturday morning, the Seismological Bureau of the Meteorological Department reported.
The bureau said the earthquake had an epicentre about 15 kilometres underground at latitude 19.45 degrees and longitude 99.60 degrees.
By The Nation
