Passport Control area at Suvarnabhumi airport, Bangkok
News

‘Big Joke’ tipped to be immigration chief

By TN / September 28, 2018

Deputy tourist police chief Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn is tipped to become the new Immigration Bureau (IB) commissioner in the upcoming annual police reshuffle.

The Police Service Commission held a meeting Thursday to deliberate the reshuffle list involving officers in positions ranging from commanders to deputy commissioners general. The two-hour meeting was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, linked by the public to Pol Maj Gen Surachate and his rapid career rises.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close