‘Big Joke’ tipped to be immigration chief





Deputy tourist police chief Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn is tipped to become the new Immigration Bureau (IB) commissioner in the upcoming annual police reshuffle.

The Police Service Commission held a meeting Thursday to deliberate the reshuffle list involving officers in positions ranging from commanders to deputy commissioners general. The two-hour meeting was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, linked by the public to Pol Maj Gen Surachate and his rapid career rises.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Share this article