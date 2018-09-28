No extension for the service of ageing passenger vans after September 30





All ageing passenger vans which are over ten years old will be put out of service starting October 1 after the working committee to regulate the service of the vans has agreed to not extend their service for another year as requested.

The decision to not extend the service of the ageing passenger vans was made at a joint meeting of the Passenger Vans Management Committee, the Land Transport Department, Transport Company, Bangkok Mass Transit Authority, the Second Cavalry Division of the Royal Guards and the working committee to regulate passenger vans’ service.

Thai PBS World

