Thailand celebrates Thai National Flag Day

THAILAND, 28th September 2018, (NNT) – Thailand today celebrates Thai National Flag Day, expressing gratitude to His Majesty King Rama the Sixth for bestowing the current version of the flag on the nation 101 years ago.
Several provinces have held activities to mark the celebration, which was started last year by the government on the occasion of the centennial anniversary of the national flag, while also promoting unity among the citizens.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand
