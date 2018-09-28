Marriage reception desk in Thailand
Groom and girlfriend get life for killing bride-to-be

By TN / September 28, 2018

CHUMPHON: A Provincial Electricity Authority employee and his girlfriend have been sentenced to life in prison for colluding in the murder of his bride-to-be, who was shot dead just five days before their planned wedding in December last year.

The Chumphon provincial court on Friday passed sentence on Ronnachai Panchart, 26, and Naruemol Chuaysombat, 23, in the slaying of Nontiya Krowjatturat, 25 on Dec 19.

