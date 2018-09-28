Groom and girlfriend get life for killing bride-to-be

CHUMPHON: A Provincial Electricity Authority employee and his girlfriend have been sentenced to life in prison for colluding in the murder of his bride-to-be, who was shot dead just five days before their planned wedding in December last year.
The Chumphon provincial court on Friday passed sentence on Ronnachai Panchart, 26, and Naruemol Chuaysombat, 23, in the slaying of Nontiya Krowjatturat, 25 on Dec 19.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
