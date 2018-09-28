Tropical thunderstorm approaching, near Koh Samui Island, Surat Thani
Warning of rainstorms and strong winds Sept 28-Oct 1

September 28, 2018

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of rainstorm and strong winds in 53 provinces, including Bangkok, from today until Monday, as result of high pressure from China which has blanketed the upper parts of Thailand.

Northern and northeastern provinces will first be affected starting today to be followed the following day by Bangkok and the remaining provinces in the central region, the East and upper part of the South, said the department.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

Thai PBS World

