Picturesque houses in Nyhavn District of Copenhagen, Denmark
News

Danish Island Closes Key Routes to Sweden and Germany Over Security Op – Police

By TN / September 28, 2018

The island of Zealand in the eastern part of Denmark where the state’s capital is located has been sealed off by the police as part of “a major operation,” the Copenhagen police said in a tweet.

No immediate explanation was provided by the police as to why the Oresund Bridge, linking Denmark, Sweden and the Danish islands of Zealand and Funen, was shutdown.

Following the police announcement, the bridge was reopened in less than an hour.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close