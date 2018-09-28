Danish Island Closes Key Routes to Sweden and Germany Over Security Op – Police

The island of Zealand in the eastern part of Denmark where the state’s capital is located has been sealed off by the police as part of “a major operation,” the Copenhagen police said in a tweet.
No immediate explanation was provided by the police as to why the Oresund Bridge, linking Denmark, Sweden and the Danish islands of Zealand and Funen, was shutdown.
Following the police announcement, the bridge was reopened in less than an hour.
Full story: sputniknews.com
Sputnik International
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.