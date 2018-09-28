Meulaboh in Sumatra, Indonesia after tsunami.
Asia

Magnitude 7.7 Quake Rocks Indonesia, Officials Issue Tsunami Warning

By TN / September 28, 2018

An earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale jolted Indonesia’s Sulawesi island on Friday, triggering a tsunami warning that was later lifted, the country’s geophysical agency said.

The quake struck at 5:02 p.m. local time at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles) about 27 kilometers (16 miles) northeast of Donggala regency in Central Sulawesi province, according to the Meteorology, Geophysics and Climatology Agency.

People ran in panic when the quake struck, Akris, a local disaster agency official, told reporters.

“Many houses have collapsed,” he said. “It happened while we still have difficulties in collecting data from nine villages affected by the first quake.”

The tsunami warning was lifted more than an hour later.

Full story: BenarNews

Copyright ©2018, BenarNews. Used with the permission of BenarNews.

